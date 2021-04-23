Delta Schoolcraft ISD celebrates student service projects

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at the Delta-Schoolcraft ISD Career Tech celebrated the hard work that went into several community service projects.

“I’m so excited that we have the opportunity in our career tech center here in Delta Schoolcraft ISD to give students opportunities to reach out and to make a difference,” said Laurie Beggs, Delta Schoolcraft ISD careers and education instructor.

Students picked a topic of their choice, partnered with a local organization and raised money for whichever cause they chose. Topic ranged from anti- vaping, bullying, child abuse and neglect, poverty, neurodiversity and human trafficking.

“We wanted to inform younger people about it [human trafficking] because they’re not as informed about human trafficking as older people would be. They don’t take it as seriously as older people.”

After learning about their teacher’s breast cancer diagnosis, one group did their project on breast cancer awareness. The two girls sold bracelets for $3 and all money raised will support the Delta County Cancer Alliance.

“We raised over $200 for that so that was really exciting, and I was really proud because we were doing something special for our teacher who has been dealing with stage one breast cancer,” said Kendra Bouchard, one of two girls on the breast cancer awareness project.

Students presented their projects to a group of judges and were each judged on a rubric. When students weren’t presenting, organizers had several activities to promote mindfulness and gratitude.

