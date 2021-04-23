Connect Marquette to host scavenger hunt in celebration of Earth Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - To celebrate Earth Day, Connect Marquette is hosting an earth-themed scavenger hunt this weekend.

Participants will meet at the Marquette Commons at 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, April 24. Event coordinators will give each person a card with a list of 15 items to find on it.

Groups can contain up to four members. When a group finds an object on the list, at least one member of their group must take a picture holding up their card in front of that object. All photos can be submitted on the event’s Facebook page.

Connect Marquette president Shannon Whitehouse says the scavenger hunt is an opportunity to get out in nature and to appreciate the earth.

“Wanting to make the planet last longer, being better for next generations, it’s definitely something we see as valuable to keep moving forward in keeping the earth the best way possible and just to be aware of where we are and where our home is,” said Whitehouse.

The scavenger hunt is free to the public. Groups that find 10 items will be entered to win a prize, and groups that find 15 items will be entered to win a larger prize.

Whitehouse says many items will be able to be found within walking distance of the Marquette Commons, but she recommends that a member of each group bring a vehicle.

To register or for more information, visit the event page on Facebook or Connect Marquette’s website.

