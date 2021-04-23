Advertisement

Colder on Saturday with Some Snow Over Portions of Upper Michigan

Temperatures Remain Below Average Sunday
By Karl Bohnak
Apr. 23, 2021
Saturday: Colder with rain changing to snow in the morning west and in the afternoon over central portions

Highs: mid to upper 30s far west, 40s to 50 central and 50s east; temperatures will fall central and east

Sunday: Sunny west with some increase in cloudiness late in the day; becoming sunny east

Highs: upper 30s to near 40 north and east, 40s south and west

Monday: Chance of snow and rain early in the day; cloudy with a chance of showers later

Highs: 40s to near 50, warmest far west

Tuesday: Chance of showers, warmer

Highs: near 60 into the 60s

Unsettled weather is expected with a chance of some rain with cooler temperatures middle and late portions of next week.

