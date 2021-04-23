Colder on Saturday with Some Snow Over Portions of Upper Michigan
Temperatures Remain Below Average Sunday
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Saturday: Colder with rain changing to snow in the morning west and in the afternoon over central portions
Highs: mid to upper 30s far west, 40s to 50 central and 50s east; temperatures will fall central and east
Sunday: Sunny west with some increase in cloudiness late in the day; becoming sunny east
Highs: upper 30s to near 40 north and east, 40s south and west
Monday: Chance of snow and rain early in the day; cloudy with a chance of showers later
Highs: 40s to near 50, warmest far west
Tuesday: Chance of showers, warmer
Highs: near 60 into the 60s
Unsettled weather is expected with a chance of some rain with cooler temperatures middle and late portions of next week.
