Colder on Saturday with Some Snow Over Portions of Upper Michigan

Saturday: Colder with rain changing to snow in the morning west and in the afternoon over central portions

Highs: mid to upper 30s far west, 40s to 50 central and 50s east; temperatures will fall central and east

Sunday: Sunny west with some increase in cloudiness late in the day; becoming sunny east

Highs: upper 30s to near 40 north and east, 40s south and west

Monday: Chance of snow and rain early in the day; cloudy with a chance of showers later

Highs: 40s to near 50, warmest far west

Tuesday: Chance of showers, warmer

Highs: near 60 into the 60s

Unsettled weather is expected with a chance of some rain with cooler temperatures middle and late portions of next week.

