Bay College winter semester recap

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College students finished up the last of their exams Friday and on Saturday, graduating students will celebrate their official graduation. After the 2020 winter semester got cut short, President Dr. Laura Coleman is thankful for a strong finish.

“I’m just thrilled to pieces; we all are that we actually made it all the way through the semester this time,” said Dr. Coleman.

With Bay College’s policies on hand washing, wearing a mask, social distancing and cleaning, the college had very few positive COVID-19 cases.

“We’ve done everything we can to keep people safe. And we have, we’ve done a really good job of keeping everybody safe. So, we want to keep them safe in the fall also,” said Dr. Coleman. “We look really forward to us being in a space where we can say we have heard immunity. We’ve got 80 to 85% of our students and employees are vaccinated.”

Dr. Coleman says she’s most looking forward to seeing more students in the fall.

“I cannot wait to have students packing the halls and the hub full of students studying together in study groups and you know, being able to see more students in the halls it’s just going to be in the classrooms is going to be fantastic,” she said.

This fall there will be equal number of in person classes as there was in fall of 2019 – before the COVID-19 pandemic began. There will also be more online options for students.

“Students are going to have the opportunity to pick which they want to do. Whether they want to be in person or whether they want to be online,” said Dr. Coleman.

Dr. Coleman believes this year’s graduates are better prepared for the next chapter in their lives because of the pandemic.

“They are the most amazing group of people that I’ve ever been able to be around. They were persistent, they were resilient, they were willing to learn how to do things in new ways,” said Dr. Coleman.

Click here to watch Bay College’s graduation video which goes live Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

