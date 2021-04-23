48 outstanding public school students awarded 2021 MEA Scholarship

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Education Association (MEA) Friday announced the recipients of the 2021 MEA Scholarships, honoring exemplary public school students from across the state who will be attending a Michigan public university next fall.

Among the 444 applications submitted for scholarship awards this year, the MEA Scholarship Fund Trustees chose 22 new award recipients who will each receive $1,450. In addition, 26 repeat winners who are already enrolled in college will receive $725 each.

Since 1997, the MEA Scholarship Fund has awarded 700 scholarships totaling $759,840 to graduates of Michigan public high schools.

To be eligible for the MEA Scholarship, applicants must be a dependent of an MEA member or MEA-Retired member in good standing. The general criteria for awarding the scholarships include academic achievement, extra-curricular activities as well as school and community service.

The MEA Scholarship Fund is financed through voluntary contributions of members, staff and friends of the Michigan Education Association.

This year’s winners include (in alphabetical order by last name):

22 New Winners - $1,450 each

Ryan Atkinson from Dundee High School (Dundee Community Schools)

Gabriel Bass from Whitehall High School (Whitehall District Schools)

Braeden Burger from Clio High School (Clio Area School District)

Caroline Grin from East Grand Rapids High School (East Grand Rapids Public Schools)

Haley Henry attending University of Michigan from Marian High School (Marian Public Schools)

Riley Hohlbein from Shepherd High School (Shepherd Public Schools)

Connor Johnson from Marquette High School (Marquette Area Public Schools)

Bayleigh Kamm from Portage Northern High School (Portage Public Schools)

Gloria Koeltzow from Millington High School (Millington Community Schools)

Connor Mackenzie from Armada High School (Armada Area Schools)

Sydney Masters from Saline High School (Saline Area Schools)

Scout McCulloch from Marine City High School (East China School District)

Braden Nordbeck from Benjamin Franklin High School (Livonia Public Schools)

Trevor Norris from DeTour High School (DeTour Area Schools)

Lars Samuel from Lakeshore High School (Lakeshore Public Schools)

Jacob Sanderson from Sandusky High School (Sandusky Community Schools)

Shannon Seaver from South Lyon East High School (South Lyon Community Schools)

Kendall Smith from Reeths-Puffer High School (Reeths-Puffer Public Schools)

Anna Sneider from Monroe High School (Monroe Public Schools)

Elizabeth Tolrud from Owosso High School (Owosso Public Schools)

Kelsie Wezeman attending Grand Valley State University from Coopersville High School (Coopersville Public Schools)

Carlee Yon from Wakefield-Marenisco High School (Wakefield-Marenisco School District)

26 Repeat Winners - $725 each

Catherine Anger attending Michigan State University from Caro High School (Caro Community Schools)

Brooklynne Bevier attending Grand Valley State University from Northwest High School (Northwest Public Schools)

Gregory Brown attending Michigan State University from Grand Haven High School (Grand Haven Area Public Schools)

Nicholas DeMattei attending University of Michigan from Mt. Pleasant High School (Mt. Pleasant Public Schools)

MacKenzie Desloover attending Michigan State University from Yale High School (Yale Public Schools)

Madison Dryden attending University of Michigan from Clarkston High School (Clarkston Community Schools)

Carly Filion attending Michigan State University from Warren Mott High School (Warren Consolidated Schools)

Corbin Fleming-Dittenber attending University of Michigan from Midland High School (Midland Public Schools)

Nicole Inza attending University of Michigan from Rochester Adams High School (Rochester Community Schools)

Taylor Jancsi attending Grand Valley State University from Gwinn High School (Gwinn Area Community Schools)

Breanna Johnson attending University of Michigan from Negaunee High School (Negaunee Public Schools)

Hannah Johnson attending Saginaw Valley State University from South Lyon High School (South Lyon Community Schools)

Madelyn Koski attending Ferris State University from Westwood High School (NICE Community Schools)

Katie Lazarz attending Michigan State University from Freeland High School (Freeland Community Schools)

Liam McLeod attending Michigan Technological University from St. Clair High School (East China School District)

Zoe Merillat attending Ferris State University from Coleman High School (Coleman Community Schools)

Clark Meston attending University of Michigan from Mona Shores High School (Mona Shores Public Schools)

Marysol Millar attending Western Michigan University from Portage Central High School (Portage Public Schools)

Amanda Morello attending University of Michigan from Royal Oak High School (Royal Oak Schools)

Alyssa Morley attending Lake Superior State University from Sault Area High School (Sault Ste. Marie Area Schools)

Alexander Netzley attending University of Michigan from Cadillac Senior High School (Cadillac Area Public Schools)

Emilie Seibert attending Grand Valley State University from Bay City Western High School (Bay City Public Schools)

Maxwell Stange attending Michigan Technological University from Cadillac High School (Cadillac Area Public Schools)

Hannah Wells attending Central Michigan University from St. Johns High School (St. Johns Public Schools)

Audrey Wong attending University of Michigan from Troy High School (Troy School District)

Seth Woodbury attending University of Michigan from Williamston High School (Williamston Community Schools)

