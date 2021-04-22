Advertisement

Warmer with More Clouds on Friday

A Change to Colder Early in the Weekend
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday: Increasing cloudiness, chance of a few scattered afternoon showers

Highs: 50s to near 60

Saturday: Colder, especially west, some showers changing to snow over portions of the west and north

Highs: upper 30s west, 40s to 50 central and 50s east

Sunday: Cloudy with clearing during the day

Highs: upper 30s to 40 close to Lake Superior, 40s elsewhere

Plan on a warmup early next week.  However, a frontal zone will set up across the western Great Lakes, which will bring with it a chance of off and on rain.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire destroyed a building at the Nahma Resort, April 22, 2021.
UPDATE: Fire destroys Nahma Resort building; boil water notice issued
FILE. Marquette Branch Prison.
Marquette Branch Prison officer assaulted by inmate Saturday
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gracia Perala will be a first-gen college student from CLK schools attending Harvard in...
CLK student accepted into Harvard University
US-41 and M-28 reconstruction map
UPDATE: Construction to begin May 3 on US-41/M-28 in Marquette Township, City of Marquette

Latest News

sunny
A beautiful spring day is ahead
Karl Bohnak: 4/21/2021
Sunshine and Much Warmer on Thursday
snow
Another temperature trend swing on the way
Karl Bohnak's 1/7/2021 Evening Presentation
Continued on the Cold Side with Some Snow Showers Wednesday