Warmer with More Clouds on Friday
A Change to Colder Early in the Weekend
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Friday: Increasing cloudiness, chance of a few scattered afternoon showers
Highs: 50s to near 60
Saturday: Colder, especially west, some showers changing to snow over portions of the west and north
Highs: upper 30s west, 40s to 50 central and 50s east
Sunday: Cloudy with clearing during the day
Highs: upper 30s to 40 close to Lake Superior, 40s elsewhere
Plan on a warmup early next week. However, a frontal zone will set up across the western Great Lakes, which will bring with it a chance of off and on rain.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.