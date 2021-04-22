Warmer with More Clouds on Friday

Friday: Increasing cloudiness, chance of a few scattered afternoon showers

Highs: 50s to near 60

Saturday: Colder, especially west, some showers changing to snow over portions of the west and north

Highs: upper 30s west, 40s to 50 central and 50s east

Sunday: Cloudy with clearing during the day

Highs: upper 30s to 40 close to Lake Superior, 40s elsewhere

Plan on a warmup early next week. However, a frontal zone will set up across the western Great Lakes, which will bring with it a chance of off and on rain.

