Up North Lodge to build wedding and event venue

The lodge has purchased land behind its property to build the facility and to expand the parking lot.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A lodge in Gwinn is preparing to build a wedding venue.

Up North Lodge has purchased land behind its property to build the Up North Wedding & Event Center. The lodge’s parking lot will also be expanded.

The facility will be available for weddings, retreats, and other events as needed. Up North Lodge general manager Jesie Melchiori says she’s especially excited to host weddings in the venue.

“We’ve been able to do them the last two summers here at the Up North Lodge in the backyard as an outdoor venue,” said Melchiori. “Once our owner group found how great they can be and what a great thing they are for the community, they decided that they would like to throw their hat in the ring and give it a try!”

Up North Lodge hopes to be able to host events in the facility by September. Follow the lodge on Facebook for updates.

