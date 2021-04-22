Advertisement

UP Health System-Marquette staff volunteer to clean up litter for Earth Day

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employees from UP Health System Marquette were doing their part to clean up communities in Marquette County for Earth Day Thursday. Taking shifts throughout the day, hospital staff were out along paths and in parks, like Presque Isle, cleaning up litter.

It’s part of an effort from UP Health System employee relations. The group hasn’t been able to meet in-person since the pandemic but felt the need to help out this Earth Day.

“This is the community that we serve but this is also the community that we live in, that we love, that we choose to be in, and so it’s so important for us to be a part of it both inside the hospital and outside of it,” said Molly Holmstrom-Bolster, UP Health System-Marquette Employee Relations Committee Chair.

Cleanup crews were also out in Ishpeming and Negaunee during the day.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire destroyed a building at the Nahma Resort, April 22, 2021.
UPDATE: Fire destroys Nahma Resort building; boil water notice issued
FILE. Marquette Branch Prison.
Marquette Branch Prison officer assaulted by inmate Saturday
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gracia Perala will be a first-gen college student from CLK schools attending Harvard in...
CLK student accepted into Harvard University
US-41 and M-28 reconstruction map
UPDATE: Construction to begin May 3 on US-41/M-28 in Marquette Township, City of Marquette

Latest News

The Emergency Department sign
DCH waiting for closing date on USDA loan, ED renovation on track
Roses prepared by the Escanaba Rotary Club
Delta County nursing home residents receive special delivery
NMU student group does bike repairs for campus population
NMU student group does bike repairs for campus population
One year later: taking a look at Michigan Tech's COVID-19 testing lab
One year later: taking a look at Michigan Tech's COVID-19 testing lab