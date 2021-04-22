UP Health System-Marquette staff volunteer to clean up litter for Earth Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employees from UP Health System Marquette were doing their part to clean up communities in Marquette County for Earth Day Thursday. Taking shifts throughout the day, hospital staff were out along paths and in parks, like Presque Isle, cleaning up litter.

It’s part of an effort from UP Health System employee relations. The group hasn’t been able to meet in-person since the pandemic but felt the need to help out this Earth Day.

“This is the community that we serve but this is also the community that we live in, that we love, that we choose to be in, and so it’s so important for us to be a part of it both inside the hospital and outside of it,” said Molly Holmstrom-Bolster, UP Health System-Marquette Employee Relations Committee Chair.

Cleanup crews were also out in Ishpeming and Negaunee during the day.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.