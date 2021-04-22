Advertisement

Unlock Michigan hits setback; ready for legal fight

In a 2-2 party-line vote, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers did not approve Unlock Michigan’s petition.
An "Unlock Michigan" sign is seen in Dickinson County, July 2020.
By Nick Friend
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A group trying to remove some of the governor’s emergency powers has hit a setback.

On Thursday, in a 2-2 party-line vote, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers did not approve Unlock Michigan’s petition.

Unlock is trying to repeal a law the governor used to issue coronavirus restrictions.

The decision comes after Attorney General Dana Nessel said an investigation into the group showed unethical petition tactics, but nothing that was illegal.

“The canvassers had a clear legal duty today to vote to approve the staff report that shows that we had far more than the required signatures,” said Fred Wszolek, Unlock Michigan Spokesperson.

The state’s Bureau of Elections asked the board to certify the petition. Now, Unlock is preparing to take legal action.

“It will be filed directly with the Supreme Court probably next week and they have generally moved pretty quickly on these election-related questions,” said Wszolek.

Governor Whitmer has called Unlock’s petition “dangerous” and that it should not happen in the middle of a pandemic.

Unlock Michigan opposition group Keep Michigan Safe says, “Unlock Michigan made a mockery of the petition gathering effort and a mockery of our election process.”

Keep Michigan Safe has also noted that the law Unlock is trying to remove, would not change current restrictions. The Supreme Court already struck down the governor’s orders using that law last year. Unlock says it is important to continue its effort because the Supreme Court could change its mind.

Unlock Michigan is now considering a new petition for the current law the governor’s administration has been using to implement current restrictions.

“I think we should get the band back together and fix these problems once and for all,” said Wszolek.

If Unlock does win its court battle, the Republican-led legislature is expected to pass it into law. It could not be vetoed by the governor.

