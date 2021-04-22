Advertisement

Too much Doncic Pistons fall to Mavericks

Grant 26, Joseph 23 for Detroit
(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (WLUC) - Luka Doncic had 30 points and 10 rebounds, Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points and seven boards and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons 127-117 to stop a four-game home losing streak. Jalen Brunson scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half. The game was supposed to be played Feb. 17 but was postponed because of severe winter weather in Texas. Jerami Grant scored 26 points and Cory Joseph added 23 for the Pistons. Mason Plumlee had 13 points and 16 rebounds.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. Marquette Branch Prison.
Marquette Branch Prison officer assaulted by inmate Saturday
US-41 and M-28 reconstruction map
Construction to begin on US-41 and M-28 in Marquette Township and the City of Marquette
The sign for the Birchmont Motel in Marquette
Birchmont Motel in Marquette looks to be summer events site
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan. (Photo courtesy of Whitmer's office)
Whitmer visited elderly father in Florida during pandemic

Latest News

Brewers logo
Brewers complete sweep of Padres
High School Basketball Generic Logo
U.P’s Kamin among Associated Press’ All-State Division Three Girls Basketball Players
Dallas Stars
Hancock’s Tanner Kero scores in his 100th NHL Game as Dallas drives past Detroit
High School Basketball Generic Logo
Four U.P. Players earn First Team honors on AP Girls Basketball All-State Division Three squad