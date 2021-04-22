Advertisement

The Pfizer vaccine and your teen

Public Health is holding a vaccine clinic at Bay College on April 26.
Getting vaccines ready.
(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On April 26, Public Heath Delta Menominee Counties will hold a vaccine clinic at bay college for 16 and 17-year-olds. OSF St. Francis Hospital pediatrician and sleep medicine physician Raghu Kasetty says getting the vaccine will allow high school students to return to normal activities.

“We would like children to be attending in person schooling, playing sports, go for dance and other fun activities like theater etc.,” he said.

Like everyone else, teens need to socialize. Kasetty says suicide rates have increased in teens since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Because of the social isolation, many teens have become more depressed,” said Kasetty.

Although the virus is known for more severe symptoms in older people, Kasetty says if younger people get COVID-19, they can also be diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

“It affects multiple organs in the body, leaving leading to organ failure and needing many days of ICU stay. Sometimes it can be life-threatening,” said Kasetty.

Right now, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16 and 17-year-olds and is 95 percent effective.

“I encourage both parents and children to have a discussion and come to an informed decision about getting the vaccine,” said Kasetty.

The vaccine clinic on April 26 will run from two p.m. until six p.m. at Bay College. A parent must be present while administering the vaccine. If your teen is interested in received the Pfizer vaccine, call PHDM at (906) 786-4111.

