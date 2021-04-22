Advertisement

Superior Health Foundation awards more than $272,000 in spring grants

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday night the Superior Health Foundation helping non-profits with their spring grants celebration. The SHF awarded more than $272,000 in health-centered grant funding to local groups.

Great Lakes Recovery Center, the YMCA of Marquette County and Marquette County Habitat for Humanity were just some of the recipients. The Superior Health Foundation’s Executive Director, Jim LaJoie, says they’re thankful to be in a position to help.

“So many people have gone through so many difficult times during this pandemic and there are a lot of hurting non-profits and organizations that are out there so we feel a real duty to be able to have these relationships with people and we’re very honored to be in a position where we can grant them much-needed dollars for projects that need to continue,” LaJoie said.

The SHF’s mission is to assist with unmet healthcare needs, health education, and programs promoting health throughout the Upper Peninsula.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan. (Photo courtesy of Whitmer's office)
Whitmer visited elderly father in Florida during pandemic
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The DCH front sign
DCH reopens after Monday night bomb threat
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
An "Unlock Michigan" sign is seen in Dickinson County, July 2020.
Drive to repeal law Governor Whitmer used in pandemic clears hurdle

Latest News

Florence County EMS is running again
Florence County EMS is running again
Escanaba truck driving school talks trucker shortage
Escanaba truck driving school talks trucker shortage
North Coast Dance Festival kicks off on Thursday
North Coast Dance Festival kicks off on Thursday
Marquette Track and Field preps for first meet despite cold weather
Marquette Track and Field preps for first meet despite cold weather
Rize UP opens cannabis shop in Marquette
Rize UP opens cannabis shop in Marquette