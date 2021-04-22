Superior Health Foundation awards more than $272,000 in spring grants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday night the Superior Health Foundation helping non-profits with their spring grants celebration. The SHF awarded more than $272,000 in health-centered grant funding to local groups.

Great Lakes Recovery Center, the YMCA of Marquette County and Marquette County Habitat for Humanity were just some of the recipients. The Superior Health Foundation’s Executive Director, Jim LaJoie, says they’re thankful to be in a position to help.

“So many people have gone through so many difficult times during this pandemic and there are a lot of hurting non-profits and organizations that are out there so we feel a real duty to be able to have these relationships with people and we’re very honored to be in a position where we can grant them much-needed dollars for projects that need to continue,” LaJoie said.

The SHF’s mission is to assist with unmet healthcare needs, health education, and programs promoting health throughout the Upper Peninsula.

