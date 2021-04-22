Pet owners, walkers advised to keep pets on a leash

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - We’ve had some nice spring days and summer is right around the corner, meaning many pet owners out there will want to walk their dogs and cats more often. That, however, will not come without its boundaries.

Owners are reminded to always keep their furry friends on a leash and to stay away from any “No Dogs Allowed” areas, as well as beaches, around the City of Marquette.

Officer Chris Cygan of Marquette City Police says minor penalties are on the table for offenders.

“I’ll give a warning or two to somebody,” Cygan stated. “But, if it’s a repeat person and they continue to go in a place you’re not supposed to be, then you can get a civil citation.”

Owners and walkers are reminded to clean up after the pets when out and about, as well. They are also allowed to walk their dogs and cats on a leash in Marquette’s Tourist Park during the winter offseason as long as they pay a pass fee.

For more information on leash and other pet laws in the City of Marquette, click here.

