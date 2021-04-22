Advertisement

NMU EcoReps hold bike tune-up on campus

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Northern Michigan University student group was helping students with their bikes Thursday. Thursday, which also happened to be Earth Day, was a make-up for what the EcoReps calls “Tune-up Tuesday.”

Volunteers from the group were set up at the Academic Mall to help with small bike repairs for students. EcoReps works to promote sustainable lifestyles for students and the whole community.

“We’re basically just trying to promote sustainable transportation and Marquette is a pretty big bike community so being able to offer some students free bike service and tune-ups I think is a really great thing for students,” said Heather Vivian, EcoReps Executive Director.

The EcoReps group holds Tune-up Tuesday monthly on campus, it is followed by a trail ride when weather and schedules permits.

