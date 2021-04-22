MTU Covid Lab marks one year since first test results

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - MTU COVID Lab Operations Manager Karl Meingast told TV6 an interesting fact.

Thursday, April 22 marked one year’s time since the lab had run its first batch of COVID tests.

“We [needed] to say ahead of it as much as we can,” said Meingast. “I think that’s been the biggest reason we had a testing lab here.”

Meingast explained the lab was used to run weekly surveillance testing on the student body.

What this means for the campus, is that it knew where the virus was spreading. It also meant faster test results and a more convenient location to take tests on campus.

MTU’s COVID Lab resides inside of the Great Lakes Research Center which is right down on the water of MTU’s campus.

“We also have a wastewater treatment surveillance program,” added Meingast. “Where they’re looking for COVID spikes in the water.”

In the past year, MTU’s COVID Lab processed about 34,000 samples. That’s about 100 a day if you do the math.

However, this isn’t just students being tested. The lab is also used to process results for other local health clinics.

Former Lab Tech Kacie Ziolkowski said the lab always kept her on her toes and it even prepared her for her career after college.

“A typical day in the lab was crazy! That’s the best way I could sum it up,” said Ziolkowski as she reflected on her time working there. “You’d come in the morning at 8:00, you’re expecting about 200 samples.”

Ziolkowski explained that her time in the lab made a big difference during hard times.

“I really love the community up here,” said Ziolkowski. “So being able to really full-force put myself into it and feel like I’m giving back to a community that has given so much to me, feels really great.”

Now, as students go home for the summer, the lab will continue processing tests for other local health centers.

