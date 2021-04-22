MSP Canine Unit relocates to renovated facility, new school underway

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Canine Unit has a new home.

When plans moved forward to revamp the Canine Unit’s kennel building, Sgt. Dave Yount was looking forward to gaining much-needed space for training. The unit had been headquartered in an 1,100 square foot structure, built by high school students learning construction skills, in the late 1980s, in Dimondale near the MSP Training Academy.

“We made it work the best we could,” said Yount, the unit’s head trainer and handler assigned to the Special Operations Division. “The way we train has evolved and we needed more room and updated areas to accommodate the handlers and better prepare our canine partners.”

Renovating a building near Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport turned out to be the best option. Kennel staff moved to the new facility in November.

“The space we have now is much more usable, efficient and practical all around,” said Lt. Ryan Maki, Canine Unit commander. “We have dog runs designed specifically to be healthier for our partners, large indoor and outdoor sections to train and a separate classroom for instruction. We’ve never had those elements in one building.”

The latest Canine School began Monday, April 12, with five teams. It will be the first class to use the new 10,000 square foot facility.

The indoor training areas feature a training room for narcotics detection and obedience. Another is set up to mimic living space with furniture, household items and property that teams would search when they are on-the-job. The kennels themselves are set at a lower height to prevent unnecessary jumping and stress on the dogs. A wash station was added to make cleaning up easier.

Including the five new teams, there are 45 canine teams strategically placed throughout the state who answer calls for service 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canine Unit answers more than 7,000 calls for service each year making it one of the largest and busiest in the country. Most of the unit’s canines are German Shepherds due to the breed’s ability to

handle the various functions and stress with intelligent problem-solving abilities and a high work drive.

All training is conducted in-house by members of the Canine Unit. All handlers and canines are required to complete an intensive 14-week basic canine school. Each team is trained in tracking, building search, area search, property search, obedience, aggression, and narcotics detection.

Tracking: MSP canines are trained to follow human scent. If it is known where a wanted or missing person walked, the canine can be placed on this track and will generally follow it. If it is not known where a wanted or missing person walked, the canine can search an area and will follow any track found that leads out of the area.

Building Search: When a wanted person is believed to be in a building, a police canine can search the building by direct, free-floating and airborne human scents.

Area Search: An area search permits the canine to search an area for airborne scent when no track can be established. This type of search can be used for missing or lost persons as well as fugitives where a track is not practical because of contamination or age.

Property Search: MSP canines are trained to search for any article with human scent on it. They do not have to smell the person who handled the article before searching for it.

Obedience: MSP canines are trained in obedience, learning basic commands like “sit, stay, down and come.”

Aggression: The MSP’s tracking canines are taught to defend themselves and their handlers. However, canines are only used for personal defense in situations where the likelihood of serious injury to the officer or another person is imminent.

Narcotics Detection: Some of the canines are trained to located five common narcotics odors in several environments, such as buildings, vehicles, packages, and other objects.

The MSP’s canines retire after eight years of service to their handler’s or another loving person’s home.

MSP Canine handlers are troopers who have at least two years’ experience. If you are interested in becoming a trooper and then eventually a MSP Canine handler, please call your local post and ask to speak to a recruiter. Or visit the MSP website here.

