Menominee Waterfront Festival canceled

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee’s Waterfront Festival is canceled for 2021.

The annual Menominee Waterfront Festival brings thousands of people to Menominee every year. With outdoor gathering limitations at 300 people, the planning committee says the event is too big to keep within the limits.

Organizers say vendors and entertainment need to be confirmed now, with a financial commitment.

“Many people see this festival as homecoming to Menominee and travel great distances and plan their vacations around it. So, you can’t wait to the last minute for any of those things,” said Nancy Douglas, director of the Menominee Waterfront Festival.

The Menominee Waterfront Festival started in 1983 as the city’s centennial celebration. Many people on the planning committee have been a part of the planning for 30 or more years.

The cancellation applies to all Waterfront Festival activities except the Jim Hodge Waterfront Run, which has its own planning committee.

