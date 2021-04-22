Houghton High School students pick up trash for Earth Day

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Houghton High School lent a helping hand to Mother Nature Thursday.

Early in the morning, the student arrived on a bus to clean up trash along Razorback Dr. in Houghton between Walmart and Taco Bell.

A teacher had the idea that it would make for a great outdoor field trip, and would educate the students about how the creek by the road has changed over the years.

“When all the snow melts, all the trash that was there before, or the trash that was in the snow is now just visible and it kind of makes the area look a little bad,” said Allison Waara, Houghton High School junior. “So it’s a really good time to clean up and then it will look really wonderful for summer.”

The students all said they were happy to help out and make a difference this Earth Day.

Also, they were all very happy to be outside enjoying the sun.

