GRAPHIC: Taser used on handcuffed man, caught on Louisiana officer’s body cam

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Izell Richardson Jr., 67, still recalls the shock of 50,000 volts of electricity pulsed into his body by a Louisiana police officer.

A 45-minute, graphic video obtained by the 9News Investigators shows the chaotic moments of the March encounter.

Richardson says he was breaking into his own home he shares with his sister in Port Allen. He’d broken a window after losing his key.

Body camera video shows officers arriving to the scene and things going downhill fast.

Full body cam video below. WARNING: Contains disturbing imagery and strong language.

“Come out of there before I light you up,” an officer screams.

“You don’t have to handle me rough,” pleaded Richardson as he’s placed into handcuffs and guided into the back of the police unit.

The video shows Richardson shouting for help multiple times from the backseat. A Port Allen Police Department officer, identified as Nolan Dehon III, enters the frame and taunts him into screaming again.

“Scream again, go ahead, scream,” says Dehon.

Once the man started to scream for help again, Dehon jammed the taser into the man’s side and fired twice within a ten-second timeframe, arrest records state.

Shortly after Richardson was tased by officer Dehon, the officer can be seen on video approaching another officer after realizing the home where the window was broken did in fact belong to Richardson. The officer then seems to negotiate what to charge Richardson with.

“That’s pretty much his window, so there’s nothing we can do about that. So now, yeah, this is disturbing the peace with him doing all of that hollering.”

The other officer appears to agree.

Richardson recalled the shock in his first media interview with WAFB Lead Investigator Scottie Hunter.

“He said ‘if you holler one more time then I’m going to pop you again’ and he put it right to my heart and it went pow and I went out,” said Richardson.

The 67-year-old was taken to the Port Allen Police Department when he complained of back pain. Another officer then called Acadian Ambulance to take him to a local hospital for treatment.

Last week the Port Allen city council voted to delay a hearing to decide the officer’s fate and he continues to be on unpaid leave from the department.

A life-long resident of Port Allen, Richardson says it’s time for change.

“Somethings got to be done,” Richardson told the 9News Investigators.

He says he won’t rest until the officer is held accountable.

