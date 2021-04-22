Events industry planning for summer rebound

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer is less than two months away, and with the warmer weather and larger outside gatherings allowed, it could mean a rebound for the live events industry.

From local live music to intimate weddings, event planners look forward to an eventful summer after the pandemic slowed businesses down in 2020.

”We’ve had a very optimistic group of brides, grooms, clients that definitely had a lot of hope for the next season. Rather than an abundance of cancellations last year, we had more people transfer their dates to 2021, and even 2022. It gave us a lot of time to really work one-on-one with our clients and get to know them and bring their vision to life for their special days,” said Double Trouble Entertainment Operations Manager Katherine Marsh.

She explained that their full-scale event production company has focused towards more outdoor gatherings with the warmer months ahead and higher capacity allowed under the epidemic order.

The season schedule’s also on track for Nicole Lasich’s Knots and Kisses Events planning company.

”I have several weddings in May. And that kicks off my May (season) all the way to October,” said Lasich, who also serves as principle event planner in addition to owning of Knots and Kisses Events.

Her company has designed the wedding venue Park Place Marquette, which can accommodate larger ceremonies.

”We’ll have an outdoor ceremony location and we’ll also have an outdoor tent. With the indoor restriction still at 25, a lot of my clients (are) highly concerned that they might have to reschedule their wedding -- again. So it’s nice to have Park Place as a back-up,” Lasich said.

A summer of love and possibly more events to come.

”Keeping as much on the down-low as we can just because we don’t want to give away too many exciting secrets for the upcoming season. But we are definitely looking forward to hopefully a much sooner-than-later time when all of our live music and our bands and DJs and festivals can come back into fruition. The amount of support that we get from not only Marquette but from the entire U.P. and the Midwest, it’s so uplifting to see the people have this same optimism and hope for the future that we have especially at Double Trouble. We just want to express our gratitude and we look forward to an exciting season,” exclaimed Marsh.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.