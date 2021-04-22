Advertisement

Earth Day an everyday celebration in the U.P.

Conservation groups, recycling programs and cleanup volunteers highlight the annual celebration of the planet.
(WLUC)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Celebrating Earth Day in the Upper Peninsula means more than just a yearly celebration -- it carries momentum in taking care of Mother Earth year-round.

Protecting the planet through conservation, recycling, community cleanup and more.

“It’s the core principles of ‘leave no trace.’ I give that (notice) out to my field crew every year to make sure that even when we’re out doing our management activities, we’re trying to keep those principles in mind and leave it better than you found it. And hopefully we’re contributing to that,” said Elise Desjarlais, Lake to Lake CISMA Coordinator of the Marquette County Conservation District.

Leaving no trace, and recycling the items we can for ‘more U.P. to enjoy.’

“Even your curbside hollers, collection, people getting materials off the streets, placing things where it’s supposed to be, proper disposal, recycling -- all these different parts of the industry really come together. And I think that’s reflective of Earth Day overall,” said Bradley Austin, Operations Director of the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority.

Austin added that their new single-stream recycling facility has been processing recyclables from five different counties.

A sign of everyone coming together.

“From the onset the goal was to have a regional impact. And certainly at this point, with really being open for a quarter we’ve seen a significant increase in those materials coming in from outside of Marquette County,” he explained.

Desjarlais reminds that it’s all about being proactive in your conservation practices.

“Whether that’s big-time forest management like you have the 80-acres of a huge wooded parcel or it’s your backyard in the city limits. We’re here to help regardless of what your goals are,” she said.

To every Yooper, a steward of the community -- completely tied to Mother Earth.

Recycle 9-0-6 offers online resources for acceptable and non-acceptable items for recycling HERE.

