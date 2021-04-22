Delta County nursing home residents receive special delivery

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Nearly 350 residents from eight nursing homes in Delta County received a rose on Thursday. Each with a message of its own from the Escanaba Rotary Club.

“This is just one of our annual projects that we’ve been doing and it’s just a way for us to give back to our community a little bit,” Escanaba Rotary Club President Elect Joe Powers said.

The most rewarding part of this event though? Being able to meet with the residents.

“One of the best things is seeing the residents and handing them out and the joy that they get when they get a special delivery to them,” he said.

But the rotary club couldn’t hand roses out last year because of the pandemic, and Powers said there’s changes made to this year’s event as well.

“Just for the safety of everybody, we’re taking the most precautions possible. We’re not going to be able to individually hand these out to the residents, but we’ll be able to drop them off to the staff and they’ll be handing them out for us.”

While the club was happy to be able to make the deliveries this year, Powers said nothing can beat interacting with the residents face-to-face.

“I still think the best part is being able to see their faces when we hand them off to them and we’ll definitely miss doing that this year but hopefully the residents and the staff appreciate what we’re able to do here.”

The Rotary Club said they wouldn’t have been able to put on today’s event without the help from Pike Distributors and the Escanaba National Honor Society.

