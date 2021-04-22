Advertisement

DCH waiting for closing date on USDA loan, ED renovation on track

The Emergency Department sign
The Emergency Department sign(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Dickinson County Healthcare System is in the process of receiving its USDA loan.

According to the board of trustees, the hospital is awaiting a closing date for that $16.9 million dollar advance.

In the meantime, the board voted to use the cash on hand to pay off its debt to Fifth/Third and Bellin Health, and then will use the loan, once received, for those payments and hospital machine updates.

The hospital’s emergency department renovation, which began last month, is also on track and slated to be done in September.

In Covid-19 news, Sue Hadley, the VP of clinical services and population health at DCH, provided an update about the recent surge in the state. However, she said, “the UP is fortunate that our positive numbers have leveled off this week, but the vaccine had proven to help limit the adverse effects and symptoms of COVID-19 and the mutating variants.”

