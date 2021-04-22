Advertisement

Construction resumes on Mariucci Family Beacon House, fundraising continues

Construction workers continue work on the Mariucci Family Beacon House
Construction workers continue work on the Mariucci Family Beacon House
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Work has restarted on a new hospitality and care facility in Marquette. The Mariucci Family Beacon House basement is nearly complete. Now phase two work continues on the rest of the structure.

The 27,000 square foot, two-story facility will serve as a ‘home away from home’ for patients and families seeking medical care in Marquette. Fundraising efforts also continue for the project.

“The cost of all the supply and materials and with supply and demand, it’s just increased most of the construction product, so we’re going to keep fundraising, I would encourage everyone to take a look and see what ways they can help, every dollar helps,” said Mary Tavernini-Dowling, CEO of the Mariucci Family Beacon House.

The plan is to have the Beacon House open by this Christmas. One of the Beacon House Board Members is raising money and celebrating his 60th birthday by asking for $60 donations as he prepares to run a 60K.

