Construction halfway finished on condos inside Marquette’s Customs House

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New life is being breathed into a historic structure in Marquette.

Cross General Contracting is updating the Customs House on the corner of Lakeshore and Baraga in Marquette. According to project manager Wade Cross, the sandstone structure was originally built by a Civil War veteran in the 1860s.

“Customs agents actually occupied the upstairs portion,” said Cross. “The downstairs portion was—for lack of a better term—a giant hardware store, supplying to the mining industry and railroads.”

The Customs House has been in developer Nicole Meloche-Gregory’s family for years. Since 2015, she’s been working to restore the disrepair inside for a new purpose.

“It would not be able to be repaired, so we had to do something with it,” Meloche-Gregory said. “As I was looking at our best possible solutions, we looked at condos as the option.”

Meloche-Gregory says those condos will have a modern, high-end design. While the interior might be changing, she says the Customs House will maintain its historic look on the outside.

“It’s one of the original buildings in the area and really one of the first pieces of Marquette that people see,” said Meloche-Gregory. “For it to now be a living, breathing story again, it’s going to be wonderful.”

Cross says the condos are in a great location for people looking to live close to everything Marquette has to offer.

“You’re in walking distance from town right now, Getz’s, the taverns, the restaurants,” said Cross. “It really is a nice place, centrally located.”

Cross says construction is approximately halfway finished. Meloche-Gregory plans to have the condos for sale by the end of October, assuming the final steps go as planned.

