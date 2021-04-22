Cleveland-Cliffs reports successful first quarter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (BUSINESS WIRE) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today reported first-quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2021.

First-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues were $4.0 billion, compared to the prior-year first-quarter revenues of $359 million.

For the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded net income of $41 million, or $0.07 per diluted share. This included the following charges totaling $160 million, or $0.28 per diluted share:

charges of $81 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, of inventory step-up amortization, related to the revaluation of inventory following the acquisition of substantially all of the operations of ArcelorMittal USA;

charges of $66 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for debt extinguishment costs; and

charges of $13 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for severance and acquisition-related costs.

In the prior-year first quarter, the Company recorded a net loss of $52 million, or $0.18 per diluted share.

First-quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 was $513 million, compared to $23 million in the first-quarter of 2020.

The Company has increased its full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA2 guidance to approximately $4.0 billion, up $500 million from its previous guidance of approximately $3.5 billion. The full-year revision is based on better-than-expected contractual renewals and the assumption that the US HRC index price averages $1,100 per net ton for the last nine months of the year. The Company’s second-quarter adjusted EBITDA2 expectation is $1.2 billion.

Cliffs’ Chairman, President, and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said: “Q1 was just the first full quarter for Cleveland-Cliffs as a fully transformed business, and we have already accomplished a lot. This being said, and with all the operational and commercial actions we have been implementing, the best will come through during the balance of 2021.”

Mr. Goncalves added: “As the year progresses, it will become abundantly clear that the pricing environment we are in - and will continue to benefit from going forward - is not a consequence of luck. Our expectation of $4 billion in adjusted EBITDA for the full-year is predicated on conservative pricing expectations relative to today’s pricing and the current forward curve. This will allow us to generate record levels of free cash flow and pay down a substantial amount of debt, allowing us to reach leverage of less than 1x by the end of the year.”

Mr. Goncalves concluded, “With our leadership position in the industry, we are as focused on profitability as we are on environmental stewardship and on supporting good paying middle class union jobs. Our commitment to reduce our environmental footprint will only further strengthen America’s position as the cleanest steelmaking country among all the major steel producing nations. As a country responsible for just 2% of the global steel industry’s GHG emissions, the United States has the right to produce steel and manufacture in America, instead of importing steel and allowing foreign polluting countries to export their full employment at the expense of the American worker.”

The average net selling price per ton for the three months ended March 31, 2021, reflects changes in mix associated with the first full quarter of ownership of ArcelorMittal USA, reducing the overall contribution of higher-priced coated, stainless and electrical steel products.

First-quarter 2021 steel product volume of 4.1 million net tons consisted of 33% coated, 28% hot-rolled, 18% cold-rolled, 7% plate, 4% stainless and electrical, and 10% other, including slabs and rail.

Steelmaking revenues of $3.9 billion included $1.3 billion, or 33%, of sales to the automotive market; $1.2 billion, or 32%, of sales to the distributors and converters market; $954 million, or 24%, of sales to the infrastructure and manufacturing market; and $430 million, or 11%, of sales to steel producers.

First-quarter 2021 Steelmaking cost of goods sold included depreciation, depletion, and amortization of $206 million and amortization of inventory step-up of $81 million. Segment adjusted EBITDA of $537 million also included $53 million of SG&A expense.

Net cash used by operating activities of $373 million in the first quarter of 2021 was impacted by approximately $650 million of net working capital build primarily related to the completion of the unwind of the ArcelorMittal USA factoring agreement, as previously disclosed, and increasing receivables due to rising prices. In addition, the Company made $118 million in deferred pension contributions under the CARES Act during the first quarter, which will not recur.

As of April 19, 2021, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $1.8 billion.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, we are also the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America. In 2020, we acquired two major steelmakers, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, vertically integrating our legacy iron ore business with quality-focused steel production and emphasis on the automotive end market. Our fully integrated portfolio includes custom-made pellets and hot briquetted iron (HBI); flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless, electrical, plate, tinplate and long steel products; as well as carbon and stainless steel tubing, hot and cold stamping and tooling. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, we employ approximately 25,000 people across our mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.