Brewers complete sweep of Padres

Narvaez and Peterson blast homers
Brewers logo
Brewers logo(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WLUC) - Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homer and and Jace Peterson added a solo shot for the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 to complete a three-game sweep. Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet left his season debut after two scoreless innings due to right forearm tightness. The Padres closed out a 1-5 homestand with their seventh loss in nine games overall. Milwaukee pitchers allowed only three runs in the series.

