Boil water notice for Nahma after large fire

NAHMA, Mich. (WLUC) - A boil water notice was been issued Thursday morning for water users in Nahma following a large overnight fire at the Nahma Resort.

The Nahma Township water operator says the water system suffered a pressure drop, and the boil water notice is only for water users in town.

TV6 & FOX UP have a reporter headed to the scene. This story will be updated when more information is available.

