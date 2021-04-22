A beautiful spring day is ahead

Clouds cleared out overnight and conditions turned a bit frosty. While it will be a touch chilly in the morning temperatures will climb into the 50s this afternoon. This coupled with sunny skies will make for a really nice day. Then, clouds increase tomorrow ahead of a front, which will bring rain/snow mix on Saturday along with cooler air for the weekend.

Today: Sunny and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s west, low 50s east

Friday: Morning sunshine with clouds increasing and a few isolated showers

>Highs: Low to mid-50s west, mid to upper 50seast

Saturday: Cooler, cloudy with rain/snow mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid 40s

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Continued 40s

Tuesday: Warmer and partly cloudy

>Highs: Low 60s

Wednesday: Widespread rain, cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mainly 50s

