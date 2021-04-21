U.P. Michigan Works holding professional clothing drive

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re cleaning out your closet you might consider donating some of your professional clothes to a good cause.

U.P. Michigan Works! and AmeriCorps are looking for gently used or well cared for professional clothing. There is a drop box set up at Michigan Works! building.

The clothes will be collected, sorted and distributed later. The group is looking for volunteers as well.

“It is spring cleaning and it’s a good time to look into your closet and find things, maybe if you’ve had different changes yourself professionally and you’re not necessarily using the clothes that you used to going into the office, there are people out there now who could use this clothing,” said Tom Cory, AmeriCorps Vista Member.

The donations are being collected now through April 30. The drop-off location is open from noon to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday April 24 and 25, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.