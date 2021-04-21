Advertisement

Sunshine and Much Warmer on Thursday

With Mild Spring Weather Continuing into Friday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday: Sunny and warmer with west winds

Highs: near 50 along the Great Lakes, 50s elsewhere

Friday: Some increase in cloudiness with a chance of afternoon showers west

Highs: 50s to near 60

Saturday: Turning colder with a good chance of some rain changing to snow

Highs: mainly in the 40s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 40s to near 50

Temperatures will warm again next week with a chance of well above average temperatures about Tuesday and Wednesday. Some showers may occur off and on from Monday into Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan. (Photo courtesy of Whitmer's office)
Whitmer visited elderly father in Florida during pandemic
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The DCH front sign
DCH reopens after Monday night bomb threat
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
An "Unlock Michigan" sign is seen in Dickinson County, July 2020.
Drive to repeal law Governor Whitmer used in pandemic clears hurdle

Latest News

snow
Another temperature trend swing on the way
Karl Bohnak's 1/7/2021 Evening Presentation
Continued on the Cold Side with Some Snow Showers Wednesday
snow
Another wintry start for some
Karl Bohnak: 4/19/2021
Cold Weather Continues into Mid-Week