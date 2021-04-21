Sunshine and Much Warmer on Thursday

Thursday: Sunny and warmer with west winds

Highs: near 50 along the Great Lakes, 50s elsewhere

Friday: Some increase in cloudiness with a chance of afternoon showers west

Highs: 50s to near 60

Saturday: Turning colder with a good chance of some rain changing to snow

Highs: mainly in the 40s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 40s to near 50

Temperatures will warm again next week with a chance of well above average temperatures about Tuesday and Wednesday. Some showers may occur off and on from Monday into Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.