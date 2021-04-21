Sunshine and Much Warmer on Thursday
With Mild Spring Weather Continuing into Friday
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday: Sunny and warmer with west winds
Highs: near 50 along the Great Lakes, 50s elsewhere
Friday: Some increase in cloudiness with a chance of afternoon showers west
Highs: 50s to near 60
Saturday: Turning colder with a good chance of some rain changing to snow
Highs: mainly in the 40s
Sunday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 40s to near 50
Temperatures will warm again next week with a chance of well above average temperatures about Tuesday and Wednesday. Some showers may occur off and on from Monday into Tuesday.
