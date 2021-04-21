Advertisement

Ryan Report - April 18, 2021

This week, Don Ryan sat down with longtime TV6 Anchor, Greg Trick.
By Don Ryan
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sat down with longtime TV6 Anchor, Greg Trick.

Trick plans to retire from TV6, after 30 years with the station, following the TV6 News Tonight on May 7, 2021. Ryan and Trick discussed what made Trick stay at TV6 just out of college, which included falling in love with his wife, Aoy, who owns The Rice Paddy in Marquette.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below to learn more about his career and retirement plans. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

