Rize cannabis retailer now open in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The latest recreational marijuana retailer in Marquette is now open. Rize had a soft opening leading up to their official grand opening this past Saturday.

The shop offers a wide selection of marijuana edibles, vapes, concentrates and flowers. Management at Rize say one of their important focuses is continuing education for their staff.

“We’re really excited to show Marquette County what we have to offer, we have an educated staff, we have the product to back up that education and really, a lot of great opportunities for staff education as far as workshops and seminars are concerned with our different distributors,” said Allison Farley, Assistant Manager at Rize, Marquette.

Rize is open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9-9. The shop is located at the former Beef-A-Roo restaurant in south Marquette.

