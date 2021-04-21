NMU’s North Coast Dance Festival kicks off tomorrow

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University student dancers take the stage tomorrow for the inaugural North Coast Dance Festival.

The shows start at 7:30 PM on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and will be livestreamed to ticket holders.

This weekend’s performances will feature NMU dance majors and minors, the dance team and some faculty members. One of the numbers is even choreographed to an original score by the NMU Department of Music.

Although there won’t be a live audience in the theatre, the festival is giving dancers an opportunity to return to the stage and perform a collection of pieces ranging in styles from contemporary ballet to hip hop.

According to NMU’s dance director, it can be tough dancing in a mask under stage lights, but the dancers have done an excellent job preparing, and are eager to perform once again.

“It has been great being able to get back on stage. I think it certainly kind of reinvigorates our purpose. It was also nice to have a little bit of time off to really focus on training and getting back on track, and it’s a good thing actually that we had first semester to focus on rebuilding strength, rebuilding flexibility...” says Jill Grundstrom.

There will be commercial breaks throughout the 45-minute-long show to give dancers a break and show footage that wouldn’t be seen if the show was live in-person.

Tickets for the streamed event can be purchased online at NMU’s ticketing website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.