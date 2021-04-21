MSU Extension Alger County to seek millage renewal on May 4 ballot

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On May 4, Alger County voters will decide whether to renew an existing millage for the Michigan State University Extension.

The MSU Extension in Alger County is asking voters for a five-year renewal of its .25 mills. According to district extension director Erin Daines, the money is used to pay staff and employees and to keep the extension’s programs going.

“We do 4-H youth development, gardening, health and nutrition, agriculture education,” Daines said. “It also covers UPREC, the extension part of the Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center. We also help out all of our counties with al sorts of information and resources.”

Voter advocacy group Alger County Action says those programs have been valuable resources for Alger County. Voter advocate Johanna Bogater says they will continue to be if voters approve the millage.

“We just want to remind everybody that these programs have been enhancing our residents for years,” said Bogater. “We need to support their continued work and education and programs.”

Daines says if approved, the millage will cost taxpayers $12.50 per year for every $100,000 home they own. If the millage is not renewed, she says the future of the extension’s programs in Alger County is unclear.

“The extension of course wants to always be a good partner, and we have been for over 100 years,” Daines said. “We would like to continue that partnership, so I guess we would have to go back to the table and figure out what the extension’s role would be and what we would do.”

