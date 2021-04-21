Advertisement

MSHS track and field teams continue to brave the elements

Severe rain and windy conditions could potentially impact future practices
Boys and girls teams prepare for first meet of the 2021 season
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether it is cold, rain, or snow, nothing is stopping Marquette Senior High School’s boys and girls track & field teams from preparing for their first meet of the season.

The boys’ head coach, Kyle Detmers, says the teams are always ready to work.

“You can hold a meet in the rain as long as there is no lightning,” Detmers said, “so we always practice in it and get warmed up. We make sure they have sweats on. Once they get warmed up, really a little light rain feels good even at 35 degrees.”

Strong winds can force members to lay low on running through pole vaulting, long jumping, and high jumping. Senior sprinter Lincoln Sager says other elements may or may not impact practices.

“If it’s a light sprinkle, then it doesn’t really matter to us,” said Sager. “We’re still going to practice anyway. It’s not going to be a hard workout. But, if it’s heavy rain, then it would probably a more lighter workout.”

Despite rain and snow lately appearing on and off around the U.P., some members of boys track and field, like senior middle to long distance runner Peyton Osborne, say they can deal with it with no problems.

“We start a lot earlier in the year than this,” Osborne stated, “so we’re used to being exposed to the cold, the wind, and the snow. Fortunately, now, there is no snow.”

Rain or shine, both squads are continuing to take their marks, get set, and go. Detmers hopes nothing gets in the way of this year’s objectives.

“Our big goal is to get a full season in,” he said. “Our goal is always here to win an Upper Peninsula Division I championship.”

The first meet for both teams begins at 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Marquette Senior High School.

