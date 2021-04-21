Marquette County Sheriff’s Department warns against drugged driving on 4-20

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Monday, 4-20, being a popular day for recreational marijuana users the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department is reminding residents about drugged driving.

Sheriff Greg Zyburt says with a drugged driving conviction you can rack up jail time and thousands of dollars in fines, court costs and attorney fees. But he adds, it’s not just marijuana they see, it’s anything that can impair your ability to drive.

“It seems every year the amount of drugged driving goes up, the amount of drugged drivers, and I’m not saying it’s specifically marijuana because there’s opiates, prescription drugs, Ambien and if you’re under the influence of any of those it’s the same thing, your ability to drive is impaired,” Zyburt said.

The Sheriff’s Office does have a Drug Recognition Expert or DRE. Under state anti-drunk and drugged driving laws there’s a mandatory 6-month driver license suspension, even for a first conviction.

