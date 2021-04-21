Advertisement

Marquette Branch Prison officer assaulted by inmate Saturday

This is at least the fifth report of an inmate assaulting an officer at the Marquette Branch Prison just this year.
FILE. Marquette Branch Prison.
FILE. Marquette Branch Prison.(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another incident of an inmate assaulting a Marquette Branch Prison officer has been reported.

According to Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz, the assault happened around 2:15 p.m. April 17 when the prisoner was being released from his cell to go out to the yard.

The inmate punched an MDOC officer in the head several times.

The officer who was assaulted and other officers were able to get the prisoner under control and removed from the area.

Gautz said that he believes the prisoner remains at Marquette Branch Prison.

Gautz also said the officer who was assaulted was on the way to a local hospital less than 20 minutes after the assault, and was also evaluated by EMS on the way. About an hour after arriving, the officer was released from the hospital.

Four other assaults this year happened on Feb. 27, March 3, March 7 and March 12.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan. (Photo courtesy of Whitmer's office)
Whitmer visited elderly father in Florida during pandemic
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The DCH front sign
DCH reopens after Monday night bomb threat
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
An "Unlock Michigan" sign is seen in Dickinson County, July 2020.
Drive to repeal law Governor Whitmer used in pandemic clears hurdle

Latest News

"Vote here" sign.
Benson against proposed senate bills
Rize U.P. Cannabis in Marquette
Rize cannabis retailer now open in Marquette
The MSU Extension in Alger County is asking voters for a five-year renewal of its .25 mills.
MSU Extension Alger County to seek millage renewal on May 4 ballot
The sign above the drop box for the professional clothes drive
U.P. Michigan Works holding professional clothing drive