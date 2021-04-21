Marquette Branch Prison officer assaulted by inmate Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another incident of an inmate assaulting a Marquette Branch Prison officer has been reported.

According to Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz, the assault happened around 2:15 p.m. April 17 when the prisoner was being released from his cell to go out to the yard.

The inmate punched an MDOC officer in the head several times.

The officer who was assaulted and other officers were able to get the prisoner under control and removed from the area.

Gautz said that he believes the prisoner remains at Marquette Branch Prison.

Gautz also said the officer who was assaulted was on the way to a local hospital less than 20 minutes after the assault, and was also evaluated by EMS on the way. About an hour after arriving, the officer was released from the hospital.

Four other assaults this year happened on Feb. 27, March 3, March 7 and March 12.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.