Kingsford High School principal David Holmes named next Breitung Township School District Superintendent

KIJGSFORD , Mich. (WLUC) -The Breitung Township School District will soon have a new superintendent. Kingsford High School principal David Holmes has been chosen for the administrator position.

He will be taking over for Craig Allen who is retiring at the end of this school year.

Holmes has been with the district since 1999 and says he is ready for the job.

“Being that I am an internal candidate, it really helps that transition I believe, to carry on the traditions that have been excellent over time, and to bring a new vision for the district long-term,” he said.

Holmes was one of two internal candidates for the position.

