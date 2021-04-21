Advertisement

Kingsford High School principal David Holmes named next Breitung Township School District Superintendent

Holmes will be taking over for the current superintendent, Craig Allen who is retiring at the end of this school year.
David Holmes
David Holmes(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIJGSFORD , Mich. (WLUC) -The Breitung Township School District will soon have a new superintendent. Kingsford High School principal David Holmes has been chosen for the administrator position.

He will be taking over for Craig Allen who is retiring at the end of this school year.

Holmes has been with the district since 1999 and says he is ready for the job.

“Being that I am an internal candidate, it really helps that transition I believe, to carry on the traditions that have been excellent over time, and to bring a new vision for the district long-term,” he said.

Holmes was one of two internal candidates for the position.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan. (Photo courtesy of Whitmer's office)
Whitmer visited elderly father in Florida during pandemic
The DCH front sign
DCH reopens after Monday night bomb threat
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
An "Unlock Michigan" sign is seen in Dickinson County, July 2020.
Drive to repeal law Governor Whitmer used in pandemic clears hurdle

Latest News

Additional food assistance in response to COVID-19 extended through April
FILE - In this Sunday, April 5, 2020 file photo, An envelope containing a 2020 census letter...
Sec. Benson files lawsuit to ensure public can provide input on redistricting
Seedlings starting to grow.
Celebrate Earth Day Thursday by planting a garden: 11 mini-grants awarded to area educators
Michigan map and jail bars graphic.
Executive Order signed to create Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council