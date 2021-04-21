Advertisement

Higher Love now open in Marquette

The Logo for Higher Love
The Logo for Higher Love(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The number of options for cannabis consumers continues to grow in Marquette. Higher Love, the newest recreational marijuana shop, held their grand opening Monday.

Located on Washington Street downtown, they offer organically grown product and a wide range of THC and CBD vapes, edibles, flower and other items.

“We view this plant as a medicinal plant and it’s healthy for people, it’s a good choice, it empowers people to find their highest health and the highest form of their lifestyle,” said Joni Moore, President of Ottawa Innovations & Higher Love.

Higher Love will be having specials this whole week. They’re open seven days a week closing at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, they close at 5 p.m. on Sundays.

