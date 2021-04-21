Hancock’s Tanner Kero scores in his 100th NHL Game as Dallas drives past Detroit

DALLAS, Texas (WLUC) - Rookie Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist in the first period, leading the Dallas Stars to a 5-2 win and a two-game sweep of the Detroit Red Wings. Dallas extended its win streak to four games. Joe Pavelski, Tanner Kero, Blake Comeau and Jamie Oleksiak also scored for the Stars, who are on a season-best eight-game point streak. Valtteri Filppula and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who lost their third straight after a season-long three-game winning streak.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.