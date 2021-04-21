Advertisement

Hancock’s Tanner Kero scores in his 100th NHL Game as Dallas drives past Detroit

Former MTU standout gets third goal of the season
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars(Dallas Stars)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (WLUC) - Rookie Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist in the first period, leading the Dallas Stars to a 5-2 win and a two-game sweep of the Detroit Red Wings. Dallas extended its win streak to four games. Joe Pavelski, Tanner Kero, Blake Comeau and Jamie Oleksiak also scored for the Stars, who are on a season-best eight-game point streak. Valtteri Filppula and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who lost their third straight after a season-long three-game winning streak.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan. (Photo courtesy of Whitmer's office)
Whitmer visited elderly father in Florida during pandemic
The DCH front sign
DCH reopens after Monday night bomb threat
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
An "Unlock Michigan" sign is seen in Dickinson County, July 2020.
Drive to repeal law Governor Whitmer used in pandemic clears hurdle
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

High School Basketball Generic Logo
Four U.P. Players earn First Team honors on AP Girls Basketball All-State Division Three squad
(NMU Graphic)
NMU’s Halonen named GLIAC Women’s Soccer Player of the Week
Michigan Tech Head Hockey Coach Joe Shawhan has agreed to a three-year contract extension...
Joe Shawhan agrees to extension as head coach of MTU Hockey Huskies
NMU men's soccer celebrates a goal.
NMU men’s soccer ready for their first home playoff game in program history