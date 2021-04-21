Advertisement

Florence County EMS running again, needs volunteers

The service was slated to end March 1st and did, but came back a few weeks later, as more volunteers joined.
Florence County Rescue Squad EMS ambulance
Florence County Rescue Squad EMS ambulance(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) -The Florence County Rescue Squad is back in action.

Amanda Mulvey, the interim emergency management coordinator for the county, says she was brought to the team because she is also the service director for the Long Lake-Tipler Rescue Squad.

“Serving the community is the main purpose of these volunteers,” said Mulvey.

Back In December, the squad informed the town chairpersons for Florence, Commonwealth, Fern and Fence, that it would be ending it’s long time service, because lack of volunteers. That was supposed to end on March 1st.

“During that gap time, we were fortunate enough to have a relationship with Integrity Care Services, assisting to meet the call volume and the needs of the community,” explained Mulvey.

But now, Mulvey says more volunteers have signed on, meaning the Florence County EMS is once again available 24/7, serving the community.

“Neighbors helping neighbors and keeping it local,” she added.

Mulvey says it’s been about a month since the improved service has been in commission and so far, the team has met 100% of the call volume. But she says, volunteer members are still needed for the longevity of the program and training is coming up in June.

“We’re at a great time for volunteering right now. The best way you can give back to this community, or to support this rescue squad is to become a member,” she said.

Those wishing to volunteer are asked to contact County Clerk Donna Trudell at 715-528-3201.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan. (Photo courtesy of Whitmer's office)
Whitmer visited elderly father in Florida during pandemic
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The DCH front sign
DCH reopens after Monday night bomb threat
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
An "Unlock Michigan" sign is seen in Dickinson County, July 2020.
Drive to repeal law Governor Whitmer used in pandemic clears hurdle

Latest News

FILE. Marquette Branch Prison.
Marquette Branch Prison officer assaulted by inmate Saturday
"Vote here" sign.
Benson against proposed senate bills
Rize U.P. Cannabis in Marquette
Rize cannabis retailer now open in Marquette
The MSU Extension in Alger County is asking voters for a five-year renewal of its .25 mills.
MSU Extension Alger County to seek millage renewal on May 4 ballot
The sign above the drop box for the professional clothes drive
U.P. Michigan Works holding professional clothing drive