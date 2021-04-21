Florence County EMS running again, needs volunteers

FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) -The Florence County Rescue Squad is back in action.

Amanda Mulvey, the interim emergency management coordinator for the county, says she was brought to the team because she is also the service director for the Long Lake-Tipler Rescue Squad.

“Serving the community is the main purpose of these volunteers,” said Mulvey.

Back In December, the squad informed the town chairpersons for Florence, Commonwealth, Fern and Fence, that it would be ending it’s long time service, because lack of volunteers. That was supposed to end on March 1st.

“During that gap time, we were fortunate enough to have a relationship with Integrity Care Services, assisting to meet the call volume and the needs of the community,” explained Mulvey.

But now, Mulvey says more volunteers have signed on, meaning the Florence County EMS is once again available 24/7, serving the community.

“Neighbors helping neighbors and keeping it local,” she added.

Mulvey says it’s been about a month since the improved service has been in commission and so far, the team has met 100% of the call volume. But she says, volunteer members are still needed for the longevity of the program and training is coming up in June.

“We’re at a great time for volunteering right now. The best way you can give back to this community, or to support this rescue squad is to become a member,” she said.

Those wishing to volunteer are asked to contact County Clerk Donna Trudell at 715-528-3201.

