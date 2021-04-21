Drug Enforcement Administration hosting National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Prescription drugs might be sitting in your cabinet, and whether they’re expired or are no longer being used, disposing of them properly is key to keeping the community as safe as possible.

“Research shows that a lot of people who unfortunately have an addiction problem with heroin or opioids start with prescription pills,” Public Information Officer for The Detroit Field Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration Brian McNeal said.

Which is why Saturday, April 24, the Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in conjunction with local and state law enforcement agencies.

“There are going to be multiple locations all throughout the U.P. where you and your family members can bring those drugs – prescription medications – dispose of them in a safe manner,” Drug Enforcement Administration Supervisory Special Agent Joseph Dixon said.

However, not all medications are accepted.

Marquette Police Department Lieutenant Chris Aldrich said only “solid form” medications are accepted.

“Pills, tablets, capsules. We don’t accept liquids, we don’t accept syringes, and of course illegal drugs we don’t accept through this program,” he said.

But if you’re unable to make Saturday’s event, some local law agencies like Marquette City Police and Michigan State Police Negaunee Post have this service available at any time.

“We do have a receptacle at our department so at any time people can stop down and dispose of their unused, unwanted medication not just on the Drug Take Back specific day,” said Aldrich.

Each collection location will be open for drop off from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. Saturday, April 24.

For a full list of National Prescription Drug Take Back collection locations, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.