Construction to begin on US-41 and M-28 in Marquette Township and the City of Marquette

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two sections of US-41 and M-28 will be under construction in the summer.

US-41 and M-28 in Marquette Township and the City of Marquette sees upwards of an average of 33,000 vehicles in daily traffic.

Beginning in May, The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $9.2 million dollars to resurface 2.8 miles of the highway from Front Street to Altamont Street and west of Grove to County Road 492.

“From CR 492 to the hospital roundabouts MDOT will rehabilitate the roadway including asphalt resurfacing, storm sewer repairs, curbing and gutter, and sidewalk replacements,” MDOT LAP Designated Representative Jeff Rautiola said.

And the second half of the project will be from the hospital roundabouts to Front Street.

“This is a total reconstruction project involving complete rebuilding of the roadway,” said Rautiola.

Traffic and Safety Engineer Ben Carrigan, said during the project, traffic will be maintained with single lane closures and travelers should plan for delays.

“We will use some mitigation strategies where we can reduce those delays such as building some temporary pavement. We’ll also reprogram the traffic signals to give some more green time on US-41.”

But Carrigan said when work is needed to be done close to traffic, construction will be performed during the night.

Side street detours will be available at the time of night work.

Along with this project, a separate township bike path will be built in conjunction from County Road 492 to East Commerce Drive.

