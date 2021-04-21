Celebrate Earth Day Thursday by planting a garden: 11 mini-grants awarded to area educators

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Eleven area educators will be celebrating Earth Day on April 22 by planning a gardening project with their class.

Gardening mini-grants of $75 to start or expand a school garden before the end of the school year were offered and eleven area educators applied.

Grants were awarded to: EB Holman School, Barkell Elementary, Chassell Elementary, South Range Elementary, Houghton Middle School, Baraga High School, Jeffers High School, Watersmeet High School, BHK Great Explorations, Portage Lake District Library.

“Awesome news!!” said LeAnn Larson, EB Holman School teacher, when informed that she had received a garden grant. “Thank you so much for this opportunity! I am excited to share this with my students and school and hope we continue to create a place that is enjoyed by many for years to come.”

Teachers can choose whatever garden items they’ll need. Possible items teachers may purchase include: Gardening books for Students or Teachers, Soil amendments, soaker hoses, Tools - trowels, shovels, rakes, hoes; Wheelbarrow, Potting soil & pots, Grow lights, gardening gloves for students, Seeds, and even a garden sign.

Teachers may choose a theme for their garden—MSU Extension offers several ideas to engage students and get them excited about planning the garden, such as insect-friendly (pollinator) gardening, bird-friendly gardening, vegetable garden, ABC garden and pizza garden.

Teachers are also encouraged to visit the Seed Library at Portage Township District Library in Houghton where gardeners may take out seeds in the spring to plant in their gardens, and replace the seeds from their garden in the fall.

The distribution of mini-grants to celebrate Earth Day are coordinated by the Michigan Tech Center for Science & Environmental Outreach, in partnership with the Keweenaw Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Keweenaw Land Trust, Lake Superior Stewardship Initiative, and Friends of the Land of Keweenaw (FOLK). The $875 in mini-grants are provided by the Upper Peninsula Environmental Coalition and FOLK.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.