Birchmont Motel in Marquette looks to be summer events site

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A plan for a new possible event site takes the next step in the Marquette Planning Commission. The owner of the Birchmont Motel, located off US 41, has plans to set up a tent on the site and offer it as a site for events including weddings.

The issue was before the city’s Planning Commission as a special land use permit application was submitted. The Commission had to address concerns over the number of parking spots and driveway access. The owner agreed to an amendment to add more parking spaces on the property.

“We do wish you all the best with your business and we look forward to having this as part of our community and you can work together with Andrea and Dave to make the amendments,” said Planning Commission Chair, Joy Cardillo.

The plan passed the planning commission with a vote of 4-2. The owner said he hopes to use the site for events this summer.

