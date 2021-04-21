Advertisement

Birchmont Motel in Marquette looks to be summer events site

The sign for the Birchmont Motel in Marquette
The sign for the Birchmont Motel in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A plan for a new possible event site takes the next step in the Marquette Planning Commission. The owner of the Birchmont Motel, located off US 41, has plans to set up a tent on the site and offer it as a site for events including weddings.

The issue was before the city’s Planning Commission as a special land use permit application was submitted. The Commission had to address concerns over the number of parking spots and driveway access. The owner agreed to an amendment to add more parking spaces on the property.

“We do wish you all the best with your business and we look forward to having this as part of our community and you can work together with Andrea and Dave to make the amendments,” said Planning Commission Chair, Joy Cardillo.

The plan passed the planning commission with a vote of 4-2. The owner said he hopes to use the site for events this summer.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan. (Photo courtesy of Whitmer's office)
Whitmer visited elderly father in Florida during pandemic
The DCH front sign
DCH reopens after Monday night bomb threat
1 arrested for running drug house in Gogebic County
An "Unlock Michigan" sign is seen in Dickinson County, July 2020.
Drive to repeal law Governor Whitmer used in pandemic clears hurdle

Latest News

The Marquette County Sheriff's Department
Marquette County Sheriff’s Department warns against drugged driving on 4-20
The Logo for Higher Love
Higher Love now open in Marquette
New cannabis shop opens in Marquette
New cannabis shop opens in Marquette
Iron Mountain VA celebrates national volunteer week
Iron Mountain VA celebrates national volunteer week