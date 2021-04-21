Benson against proposed senate bills

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says 5.5 million voters voted in the 2020 election, 3.3 million of which were absentee.

“One of the success stories of 2020 was not just that Michigan voters participated in record numbers, but that they had options on how to cast their ballot,” says Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).

Last month, senate republicans introduced a 39-bill package aimed at changing election laws. These republicans say the bills will make it easier to vote and increase access, while keeping election integrity. Benson disagrees. One bill she spoke against is SB 285, which would require a photocopy of your ID to be sent in if you want to vote absentee.

“Meaning only those voters who both have access to a copy machine and are willing to open themselves up to the very real risk of identity theft are able to request to vote by mail,” said Benson.

Representative Beau LaFave says the photocopy of your ID can be sent in electronically.

“All we want to do is have somebody show photo identification to vote. Just like you need to do to board an airplane or any other things you want to do in society,” said Rep. Beau LaFave, R-108th State House District.

SB 286 would eliminate the use of drop boxes on election day, which Benson says is when drop boxes are most needed. But Representative LaFave says there isn’t a need for drop boxes on election day.

“Absentee voting is voting that occurs before election day. These drop boxes don’t need to be open on election day. You can just walk it into the clerk’s office and hand it in in person,” said LaFave.

Benson also spoke against SB 299, which would require a deadline for submitting election results.

“Based on the language, it would seem that this needs to occur even if not all the valid votes have been counted by that time,” said Benson.

“If you vote on or before election day, your vote is going to count. Anyone that says anything to the contrary is just lying to you,” said LaFave.

All 39 bills will go through the committee process and be voted on in the senate with or without amendments before going to the house for voting.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.