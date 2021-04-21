Advertisement

Another temperature trend swing on the way

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
An upper-level trough is moving out of the area today. At the surface, we have a few scattered snow showers today. Otherwise, mainly a partly cloudy and cool day. Tonight clears out as high pressure moves in. Tomorrow an upper-level ridge shifts overhead and our winds become more westerly. This will help bring a milder air mass. Thursday will have above-normal temperatures, which linger through Friday.

Today: Scattered snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-50s for most, upper 50s interior central

Friday: Clouds increasing and staying warm

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Saturday: Cloudy with afternoon rain and snow mix

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow mix

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

