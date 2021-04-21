Advertisement

Alger County Sheriff’s Department seeks millage increase for 911 operations

The department is asking for a .5 mill increase. The county sheriff says the millage has been the same since 1994.
The Alger County Sheriff's Department in Munising.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - As Alger County voters head to the polls on May 4, they will decide on a potential tax increase for emergency dispatch services.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Department is asking for a .5 mill increase for 911 operations. The increase would bring the total millage to 1 for the next six years.

Alger County has been under the same millage since 1994. Sheriff Todd Brock says with costs increasing, the extra money is needed to continue running 911 services as efficiently as possible.

“This is an opportunity for us to take one more step forward as a department with our 911 services,” said Sheriff Brock. “Having the ability to dispatch our own calls and having the ability to dispatch quicker saves seconds, which in turn saves lives.”

Sheriff Brock says if voters approve the millage, the money will go primarily toward personnel costs for dispatchers. If the millage is not approved, he says it could result in staff shortages. The department currently has four full-time dispatchers and one part-time dispatcher.

