Whitmer visited elderly father in Florida during pandemic

Spokesman Bobby Leddy says Whitmer “did not go on spring break” and went to “assist her elderly father, who is battling a chronic illness.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan. (Photo courtesy of Whitmer's office)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says she traveled out of state more than a month ago to visit her elderly father, a snowbird who lives in Florida and has a chronic disease.

The disclosure Monday came weeks after the governor warned the public about spring break trips amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Two of her top aides vacationed in southern states despite a state recommendation to avoid travel.

Spokesman Bobby Leddy says Whitmer “did not go on spring break” and went to “assist her elderly father, who is battling a chronic illness.”

The Michigan Republican Party accused Whitmer of hypocrisy.

To view the AP’s full story, click here.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

