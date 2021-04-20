Whitmer visited elderly father in Florida during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says she traveled out of state more than a month ago to visit her elderly father, a snowbird who lives in Florida and has a chronic disease.

The disclosure Monday came weeks after the governor warned the public about spring break trips amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Two of her top aides vacationed in southern states despite a state recommendation to avoid travel.

Spokesman Bobby Leddy says Whitmer “did not go on spring break” and went to “assist her elderly father, who is battling a chronic illness.”

The Michigan Republican Party accused Whitmer of hypocrisy.

